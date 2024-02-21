Process on for election surveillance, monitoring

February 21, 2024

Set up check-posts strategically across Mysuru instead of replicating previous locations: DC

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the Mysuru District Administration has initiated the establishment of checkpoint posts on National Highways, State Highways and other roads traversing the district, particularly those linking to neighbouring districts and States.

“These checkpoint posts will play a pivotal role in preventing influx of cash, household articles, jewellery, liquor and drugs into Mysuru District, thereby ensuring free and fair elections by curtailing attempts by political parties to influence voters,” stated Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer.

Addressing a workshop held yesterday at Kalamandira for election officers, including Assistant Electoral Officers (AEO), Video Viewing Team (VVT), Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), Flying Squad (FST), Static Surveillance (SST) and Video Surveillance (VST) teams, Dr. Rajendra emphasised the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which becomes effective immediately after the election notification.

Urging officers not to delay in forming checkpoint posts and surveillance teams until the Model Code of Conduct is enforced, the Deputy Commissioner urged them to commence preparations promptly to conduct the elections in an unbiased manner. He advised taking necessary measures immediately, so that the curbs are announced soon after the election announcement.

During the workshop, officers were briefed on tasks to be undertaken once the elections are declared. While advising against leaving room for suspicion, Dr. Rajendra encouraged officers to seek guidance from higher-ranking officials in case of doubts or confusion in executing orders and enforcing guidelines.

He also underlined the Model Code of Conduct’s validity until election results were announced, urging officials to set up check-posts strategically across the district instead of replicating previous locations.

Seizure of cash, liquor

“Resolve matters at your level and consult senior officers only if disputes or issues extend beyond your jurisdiction and necessitate the intervention of higher authorities,” he said. The officers were told about steps to be taken in case of seizure of cash, liquor and other valuables and directed them to take action immediately after getting information on MCC violation for strict enforcement of the poll code.

The DC recommended organising teams and furnishing them with structured work schedules to ensure effective implementation. Emphasising the importance of thorough planning, he underscored the unique nature of this Lok Sabha election and the necessity for proactive management of challenges.

Dr. Rajendra instructed officers to ensure that political parties obtain mandatory permissions for election campaigning, ensuring no unauthorised usage of Government buildings during rallies. He stressed the importance of conducting campaigns without causing inconvenience to the public. During election period, officials were reminded of their duty to diligently carry out their responsibilities. Any negligence or delay would be met with strict repercussions, he added.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj and a host of officers drawn from various Departments were present.