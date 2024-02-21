Sonia Gandhi among 41 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha


Sonia Gandhi among 41 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

February 21, 2024

New Delhi: Top Congress leader and former AICC President Sonia Gandhi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L. Murugan are among 41 leaders who have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, after the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers ended yesterday. Sonia was elected unopposed from Rajasthan, while Nadda was elected from Gujarat and Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha.

The others elected unopposed are senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose from West Bengal, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan and former Union Minister Milind Deora, both recent entrants to BJP.

However, the elections to the 15 remaining seats from Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be held on Feb. 27. The Election Commission had notified the elections to 56 Rajya Sabha seats which will is expected fall vacant in the first week of April.

In Karnataka, the elections is being held to 4 RS seats, for which there are 5 candidates in the fray, with the Opposition BJP and the JD(S) jointly fielding the fifth candidate.

