Procession to mark Basava Jayanti celebration in city tomorrow

May 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration, in association with several Veerashaiva-Lingayat organisations will celebrate Basava Jayanti in city tomorrow (May 3).

Announcing this at a press meet here on Saturday, Basava Jayanti Celebration Committee President Sadashivamurthy said that Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the stage programme to take place at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road at 11 am.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the programme. MLA L. Nagendra will preside while MP Pratap Simha will release a book. In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, S.A. Ramdas and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and other leaders will take part, he said.

Grand procession

Sadashivamurthy said that prior to the stage programme, a grand procession featuring a bust of Basavanna will be taken out from Basaveshwara Statue near JSS Mahavidyapeetha at 8 am, which will be flagged off by Gurumalleshwara Mutt Seer Mahanta Swamiji.

The procession will pass through Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road and Vinoba Road to reach Kalamandira, the venue of the stage programme. Celebration Committee members Mahadevaswamy, Hinkal Basavaraju, T.S. Lokesh, Shobha Jayaprakash, Umesh and others were present.