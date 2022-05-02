Ramzan festival to be celebrated tomorrow
Ramzan festival to be celebrated tomorrow

May 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore District Moon Committee, which held a meeting last evening at the office of the Mysore District Waqf Advisory Committee on New Sayyaji Rao Road, to sight the Moon and to announce the date of Ramzan has decided to celebrate the festival on May 3 (Tuesday) as the Moon was not sighted across the State due to cloudy weather.

The meeting was presided by Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff. President of All India Milli Council, Mysore District Unit, Hazrath Moulana Mohamed Zakaulla Siddiqi read the resolution and Sir Khazi Hazrath Moulana Mohamed Usman Shariff declared that the Eid-ul-Fitar will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Hazrath Moulana Mufthi Syed Tajuddin, Hazrath Moulana Maqbool Ahmed Nizami, Moulana Sha Vali ulla Umri, Mysore District Wakf Chairman Akram, Mohamed Abdul Salam, Mohamed Mumtaz Ahmed, former Corporator Suhail Baig, Waqf Officer Mushtaq Ahmed, Director of Muslim Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mohamed Abdus Salam, ABS Syed Abbas, ABS Syed Umar, Zaheer ul Haq, Syed Iqbal and others were present.

