Prof. K.S. Narayanacharya propagated religion without fear: Junior Swamiji

March 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Prof. Narayanacharya who was a senior scholar of the State had faith in truth and religion and because of this God had given him protection which enabled him to fearlessly propagate the religion and the related matters,” said Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji. He was speaking at ‘Namami Narayanam: Acharya Smarane,’ a tribute programme in memory of scholar late Prof. K.S. Narayanacharya at Sarada Vilas Centenary Hall in Krishnamurthypuram on Sunday.

“Prof. Narayanacharya used to fearlessly propagate the ideals of religion. He was not a senior just because of his age, he was a senior in knowledge and tapasya. He practiced what he preached,” the Junior Pontiff said and added that we need to be always grateful for those who helped us and in this regard Prof. Narayanacharya should be remembered not every day but every moment. The Seer thanked the organisers for arranging this function to pay tribute to the Professor.

Journalist Hariprakash Konemane, who also spoke, felt that Prof. Narayanacharya should have been conferred with Padma award. “He had an in-depth knowledge of Indian culture, history, its past and present and used to effectively communicate them to his audience and readers and hence, he deserves Padma award. But he never craved for the award by submitting an application for it. Those in responsible positions should have understood this,” he added.

Website launched

Hariprakash launched the upgraded website on Prof. Narayanacharya. The recorded audio cassette of the fourth and final series of discourses on ‘Sri Sampoorna Ramayana’ by Prof. Narayanacharya in Mysuru city was released by Divakar Hegde of Mysuru Akashvani.

Padma Shri awardee and Sudharma Sanskrit Daily Editor Jayalakshmi Sampath Kumar and senior advocate C.V. Keshavamurthy were honoured on the occasion. Prof. Bashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple, MLA S.A. Ramdas, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former MLC G. Madhusudan were present. Dr. Shalva Pille Iyengar, Chairman, Dept. of Ancient History & Archaeology, KSOU, recalled his association with Prof. Narayanacharya.