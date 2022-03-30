Tragedy during Kondotsava near Maddur: Woman killed, 40 hurt after terrace wall collapses

March 30, 2022

Maddur: A woman was killed while over 40 persons including 10 children sustained injuries when the terrace parapet wall of a house collapsed during Sri Basaveshwara Swamy Kondotsava at Huligerepura village in Maddur taluk yesterday early morning.

While the deceased has been identified as Puttalingamma (50), wife of Devarasa of the village and the injured persons include Keerthi, Asha, Puttathayamma, Chandana, Renuka, Harshitha, Sarojamma, Pallavi, Madeshkumar, Shobha, Anitha, Kempamma, Ningamma, Sudha, Poojashree, Bindushree and others. The injured were provided first-aid at Maddur Govt. Hospital and were later shifted to Mandya District Hospital. Sarojamma and Chandana, who have sustained serious injuries, have been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

The villagers were celebrating the festivities since Monday night and Kondotsava began as early as 5.30 am on Tuesday. A large number of people had gathered on the rooftop of the house belonging to one Patel Siddegowda to have a glimpse of the deity. As too many people had gathered on the rooftop and were leaning against the parapet wall, it collapsed unable to withstand the pressure, killing Puttalingamma and injuring over 40 persons.

Following the tragedy, Kondotsava was stopped and a case has been registered by Maddur Police. DC S. Aswathi, ZP CEO Divya Prabhu, SP N. Yathish, Tahsildar T.N. Narasimhamurthy, Dy.SP Lakshminarayanaprasad and others visited the village.

Mandya District Minister Gopalaiah, MLA D.C. Thammanna, ManMUL Director S.P. Swamy and others visited Maddur Govt. Hospital and enquired the health condition of the injured persons. The District Minister later visited Mandya District Hospital and instructed DHO Dr. Dhananjaya to provide necessary treatment.

The DHO said that one woman was killed and more than 40 persons have sustained injuries. The injured are being treated at MIMS Hospital in Mandya and added that most of them have suffered fractures but are out of danger.

JD(S) State Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, MLA D.C. Thammanna, ZP former President S. Gurucharan and others visited Huligerepura village.

Minister Gopalaiah handed over Rs. 1 lakh cash as compensation to the family members of deceased Puttalingamma and assured of getting Rs. 5 lakh compensation from the Government. Gopalaiah also assured of speaking with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashoka in this regard.

MLA Thammanna urged Minister Gopalaiah to provide a job to one of the sons of deceased Puttalingamma in Government Hospital and also provide adequate compensation which would help in continuing education.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, after paying his last respects to Puttalingamma, handed over Rs. 1 lakh compensation on behalf of JD(S) party. ManMUL Director Swamy handed over Rs, 25,000 and ZP former President Gurucharan gave Rs. 25,000 as compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Kadalur Uday Charitable Trust Founder-President Kadalur Uday distributed Rs. 10,000 each to the injured amounting to Rs. 5 lakh.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish said that the tragedy has saddened her and wished speedy recovery of the injured. She further said that instructions have been given to the staff at her office to keep a watch on those being treated in Mysuru and Bengaluru and provide necessary help to them.