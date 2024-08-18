Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru passes away

August 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru (67), retired Professor and former Chairman of the Department of Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Mysore (UoM) and a resident of Vijayanagar, passed away on Saturday night in city.

He is survived by his wife Prof. Hemavathi and a host of students, relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the family’s farm land on Mysuru-Ooty Road in Gundlupet this evening.

Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru was born on Jan. 31 to late P.S. Basavaraju and late G.B. Banashankaramma in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district.

The Professor obtained his Post Graduate Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from UoM in 1980 and obtained Ph.D degree in ‘Communication’ from Mangalore University in 1999.

He had also served as a Reporter, Sub-Editor in ‘Panchama’ newspaper, Research Officer at National Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad, Public Relations Assistant Director at India Meteorological Department at Chandigarh, Lecturer of Journalism in Bangalore University, Reader at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Mangalore University and Professor and Chairman of the Department of Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication at Mysore University.

He had also served as the Student Welfare Director, NSS Organising Officer at Mysore University, besides serving at Karnataka Public Service Commission, Union Public Service Commission, University Grants Commission, National Assessment and Accreditation Council as an examiner, resource person and facilitator.

He has published about 28 books, 250 research articles and presented 200 papers in various national and international conferences besides guiding about 32 Ph.D research scholars in India and abroad.

Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru, a progressive thinker, was actively involved in Dalit and farmers movements.

CM condoles

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condoled the death of Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru on his ‘X’ account.

The CM stated “I am shocked over the death of social thinker Dr. Mahesh Chandra Guru, who was close to me.”

“Dr. Mahesh Chandra Guru, who had served as the Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication in Mysore University, was influenced by Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar and served as a guide to the society. He never kept silent and did not care for the consequences for his opinions. Following his demise, we have lost a thinker and a guide. I am a part of the grief of his family and followers.”