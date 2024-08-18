Disaster Management Committees to tackle natural calamities

August 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: People are being trained to face possible natural disasters by forming District Level Natural Disaster Committee, said Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri here yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating an interaction session on ‘Wayanad Natural Disaster and Challenges before Media,’ organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) at Pathrakartara Bhavan, she said that a team comprising staff members from Revenue and other Departments were being trained to handle various situations on occurrence of natural calamities, through mock drills.

Gayathri also mentioned that similar Committees were formed at Gram Panchayat (GP) level post COVID-19 pandemic to handle situations.

“District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Revenue Department will prepare an action plan after collecting information about possible natural disaster in different location and take precautionary measures to prevent the loss of both life and properties,” she added.

Appreciating the work of Mysuru journalists during the recent floods at Wayanad in Kerala, Gayathri said, reporting facts and truth was essential during natural calamities and reporting news based on rumours would only create unnecessary panic among the people.

Dr. Ashok S. Sanganal, Head (Appropriate Technology and Disaster Management), ATI, said that discussions on installing sensors to predict possible natural disasters in Western Ghats were being held post landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala incident. “Installation of latest sensor will be helpful saving lives. The Wayanad incident is warning and discussions conserving Western Ghats are being held,” he added.

Journalists K. Shivakumar, K. Narasimhamurthy and Rangaswamy Madapura too spoke on the occasion.

MDJA President K. Deepak presided. Anveshana Seva Trust Founder Amarnath Raje Urs and others were present.