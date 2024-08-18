Congress spokesperson suspects influentials’ role
News

Congress spokesperson suspects influentials’ role

August 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has suspected the role of some influential persons behind the decision of the Governor to accord sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was addressing media persons at Congress Bhavan on JLB road in the city on Saturday.

Lakshmana alleged that, soon after Siddaramaiah took oath for the second term as CM, the BJP leaders prepared the blueprint to dethrone him. It’s unfortunate that, the BJP and JD(S) alliance has misused Raj Bhavan to execute their motive.

However, even after a year has lapsed for a similar complaint seeking the approval of the Governor for prosecution of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Ministers Shashikala Jolle and Murugesh Nirani, there is no decision yet on these complaints, rued Lakshmana.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching