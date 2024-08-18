Congress spokesperson suspects influentials’ role

August 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has suspected the role of some influential persons behind the decision of the Governor to accord sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was addressing media persons at Congress Bhavan on JLB road in the city on Saturday.

Lakshmana alleged that, soon after Siddaramaiah took oath for the second term as CM, the BJP leaders prepared the blueprint to dethrone him. It’s unfortunate that, the BJP and JD(S) alliance has misused Raj Bhavan to execute their motive.

However, even after a year has lapsed for a similar complaint seeking the approval of the Governor for prosecution of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Ministers Shashikala Jolle and Murugesh Nirani, there is no decision yet on these complaints, rued Lakshmana.