Prof. Maleyuru Guruswamy no more

March 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada litterateur, critic and novelist Prof. Maleyuru Guruswamy passed away after a brief illness at JSS Hospital in the city last midnight. He was 76.

He leaves behind his wife K.S. Jayanthi, daughter G. Ananya and a large number of relatives and friends.

A native of Maleyuru village in Chamarajanagar District, he was a resident of Hinkal in city outskirts. The mortal remains were kept at his house for sometime, before taking to his native place for performing last rites.

Prof. Maleyuru Guruswamy, who was the President of Akhila Bharatha Sharana Sahitya Parishat, had served as Professor of Kannada for over three decades at JSS educational institutions. He had served as Founder Professor at Basava Chair of University of Mysore in 2012. He was also the member of Folklore Study Centre at M. M. Hills and District Editor (Chamarajanagar) of Karnataka State Gazetteer.

Prof. Guruswamy had authored several books and novels that included Mahayatrika, Aprathima Veera, Kapile Haridalu, Honnu Hole, Maatinolagona Mouna, Sharana Kirana, Mathembudu Jyothirlinga and novels Samsa and Bangaradoddi, Prabhulinga Leele, a critical analysis, Basavanna published by University of Mysore, to name a few. He had also served as the editor of ‘Prasada,’ a bi-monthly magazine of JSS Mahavidyapeetha for over two decades. He was a recipient of Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Rotary (East) Rajyotsava Award, Chamarajanagar District Rajyotsava Award and Mahakavi Shadakshara Deva Memorial Award.