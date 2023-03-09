Seervi community celebrates Holi

March 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Holi festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Seervi community at the Samaja Office on KRS Road, in the city on Monday by burning an effigy of ‘Kaama.’ Sri Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji of Chandravana Ashram in Srirangapatna graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Swamiji said that ‘Kaamana Hunnime’ or ‘Holi Habba’ is celebrated on the Purnima day (Full Moon Day)of Phalguna Masa, Shishira Rutu (winter season). As per the tradition of Hinduism, this is also the last festival of the year since a new year will soon begin with the advent of Ugadi festival. “That’s why we all celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm,” said Swamiji added.

Seervi Samaja President Suraram, Vice-President Prabhuram Pawar, Secretary Subhash Kag, Coordinator of cultural programmes Jainaram Parihar, Vice-President Dharnichandu Hamad, Secretary B. Prakash, Ruraram Rathod, Shobha Solanki and other community members participated in the celebrations.