Trees planted by Maharajas axed

March 9, 2023

Only branches pruned, clarifies DCF

Mandya: In a related development, many trees have been cut on the route where PM Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow. A couple of fully grown trees on the old Mandya-Mysuru-Bengaluru Road have been chopped by the Forest Department.

Seeing the destruction, several residents have questioned the Forest Department’s move and said that those trees were more than 100 years old and were planted by the Maharajas as part of their public welfare programmes.

Those trees gave shade to thousands of people on a daily basis, especially during the hot summer. When reporters asked former CM and BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda about this, he said he was unaware of the tree chopping.

“I am not aware and moreover, we have not asked the Department to cut trees to facilitate the PM’s roadshow. I do not know why the officers took this decision and on what basis. Action will be taken against guilty officers,” he said and avoided further explanation.

Meanwhile, Rudran, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Mandya Circle, denied that the trees have been chopped. “This is a misinformation campaign as we only trimmed the branches for public safety,” he clarified.

“Though some of the branches look healthy and strong, they are hollow from within and tend to break. These branches have been pruned to ensure safety,” he said.

Black flag demo

Meanwhile, in a media statement, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha President Badagalapura Nagendra has said that they will protest PM Modi’s visit by waving black flags during his roadshow on Mar. 12 and also at the venue of the public meeting at Gejjalagere.

He lashed out at the Government for not coming out in support of the farmers who have accused the sugar factories of not complying with the order passed by the Government on the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP).

“Farmers have been neglected by all successive Governments and we will wave black flags during the Prime Minister’s visit. Farmers should become organised and fight for their rights and they must fight for their rights till they get fair treatment,” he said.