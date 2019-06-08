Project to fill 13 Lakes with KRS backwaters

Mysore: Lakes in and around Mysuru have neared historic lows and some have gone dry this summer as searing heat and parched ground have sucked up massive amounts of water. Considering the fast depletion of water in lakes, a life source for both humans and animals, the State Government has drawn up a massive pilot project to supply water from KRS Dam backwaters directly to 13 lakes in Mysuru including the Lingambudhi Lake.

While the Lingambudhi Lake comes within the city limits, all the other 12 lakes come under Chamundeshwari Constituency. Water will be supplied to the lakes from KRS backwaters by laying pipelines without any chance of wastage.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mariswamy, Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Improvement said that the total project cost is Rs. 50 crore and the State Government has given administrative approval. The project report was sent to the government on 25.2.2019 and the administrative approval came on 1.3.2019.

Tenders have been called for the project from private parties and the tender process ended on May 31. Mariswamy said that a couple of private firms have applied for tender.

The lakes to be filled with KRS water are Lingambudhi Lake, Kergalli Lake, Maratikyathanahalli Lake, Dasanakoppal Lake, Jatti Hundi Lake, Huilalu Lake 1, Huilalu Lake 2, Sahukarahundi Lake, Bommanahalli Lake, Belawadi Lake, Nagavala Lake, Eraiyyanakoppalu Lake and Karkanahalli Lake. Water to the Lingambudhi Lake will be filled in the end once water is filled to other lakes as Lingambudhi Lake comes at the far end of the project.

The KRS backwater will be supplied from Anandooru through ‘Rising Main Pipe’ technology. From Anandooru the distance to Lingambudhi Lake is 26.4 kms. Three motors of 680 HP each will be set up near Alkamma Temple. While two motors will be used to pump water, one motor will be a stand-by, Mariswamy explained.

While 16-km pipeline will be laid with pipes that are 50 mm in diameter, the other 16-km pipes will be of 450 mm in diameter. This is to ensure that more water is sucked in initially and it reaches the other end by sheer force.

“Water from KRS backwaters will be pumped for 110 days a year and the pumps can draw 36.04 cusecs of water per second. In all, we need 24.04 Million Cubic Feet of water for 13 lakes,” he added.

Pipeline will be laid on the roadside and as such there is no need of any land acquisition. In some areas the pipeline passes through private lands and compensation will be paid for the land acquisition accordingly. Once the government clears the project and tenders are finalised, it will take about 6 months to one year to complete the project.

Irrigation Department officials inspect a Lake premises in Mysuru district.

“The government has taken up this project considering depleting lake water levels and the sinking groundwater levels where one can’t even get water if 1,000 feet borewells are drilled. The private party that takes up the implementation of the project will have to maintain it for five years and later it will be taken up by the government,” Mariswamy said.

Demand to fill lakes in Mysuru too

Reacting on the State Government project to fill 13 lakes using KRS backwaters, environmentalists and green activists have demanded that the project must be extended not just to Lingambudhi Lake but also Kukkarahalli Lake and Karanji Lake which usually go dry in summer.

Already the Irrigation Department is laying pipelines to fill 13 lakes. This project can be extended to Mysuru city also as many of the lakes go dry. If all the lakes are filled, groundwater too will be recharged and at the same time it will provide a fresh lease of life for aquatic and bird species, they said.

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

