Propose to Govt. for manually issuing documents: RC tells MCC Officers 

July 7, 2026

Unified Land Management System software glitches

Mysuru: Taking into cognisance the issues pertaining to Unified Land Management System (ULMS) software, Regional Commissioner (RC) Nitesh Patil has directed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to write to the Government, seeking its approval for the recommendations of MCC Council to manually issue documents to the general public.

In the Council meeting held yesterday, the Officers brought to the notice of RC Patil about all the nine Zonal Offices of MCC issuing approvals for building plan and licence through ULMS software, since Apr. 1 this year. This follows the Government order to simplify the building construction related process.

The software is developed to grant approval only at the initial stages of building construction, while there is no provision to receive applications related to revised and modified plans, renovation plans and licence, the Officers explained.

At Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, similar applications received through ULMS software in relation to properties having e-khata, are being automatically referred to Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) instead of MCC, they added.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said, despite MCC issuing the khata to those properties at Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, a decision has to be taken over transferring the khata to Hootagalli CMC, especially after the dispute surrounding the same. MCC can manually grant permissions related to renovation and modification, but with the Government issuing specific directions against granting any such permission, the City Corporation has not acted on the same. The proposal should be submitted to the Government seeking permission to address such queries either through Nirmaan 2.0 software or manually.

Prepare Master List of specially-abled

Patil directed MCC Additional Commissioner to prepare a Master List of the specially-abled beneficiaries eligible to receive the exclusive benefits from MCC, during the next Council meeting.

“MCC has adequate funds to provide individual facilities to the specially-abled persons. Due to the unavailability of such a list, many of the beneficiaries are deprived of the facilities duly reserved for them. With the assistance of NGOs, the ward-wise survey of specially-abled persons should be undertaken,” said Patil, who lamented over how MCC lacks details of at least 100 specially-abled persons in its Master List.