Proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR): MDA to acquire 100-ft land on both sides of PRR

November 5, 2025

Land along 105.31-km road to be used for public utilities, logistics hubs, revenue-generating projects

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) initiative to construct a 105.31-km-long Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) marks a major stride towards decongesting Mysuru’s traffic and strengthening regional connectivity.

What distinguishes this project is MDA’s plan to simultaneously acquire a minimum of 100 ft. of land on either side of PRR — a forward-looking move to create future-proof infrastructure and unlock development potential.

The proposed road will be 45 metres wide, featuring six lanes (3+3 for vehicles) and two service roads (2+2), designed to ease congestion on existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and support Mysuru’s planned urban expansion.

Private players benefited

Until now, MDA (earlier MUDA — Mysuru Urban Development Authority) had limited land acquisition to just the road and service road widths, without securing additional land. The Outer Ring Road was developed under this narrow acquisition principle.

As adjoining land was not acquired, private layout developers and real estate players reaped massive profits during the property boom, with land prices soaring due to proximity to the Outer Ring Road. While MUDA built the Outer Ring Road, it saw no share of this windfall, as the entire benefit flowed to private hands.

Now, with the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) underway, MDA plans to acquire both the land for the main and service roads as well as an additional 100 ft. strip on either side. This approach aims to ensure future development and sustained revenue generation for MDA while preventing private profiteering from public infrastructure projects.

In total, MDA will acquire 100 ft. of land on both sides of the PRR and its service roads — amounting to a combined 200 ft. width along the entire 105.31-km stretch. This translates to around 6,82,50,000 sq. ft. of land that will remain Government property under MDA’s control.

Long-term revenue generation

MDA intends to utilise this land for establishing truck terminals, warehouses, commercial sheds, logistics hubs, service centres, green zones, water pipelines, power substations, waste management facilities and other public utilities.

The revenue from these facilities will accrue directly to MDA rather than private developers. Even if MDA opts to sell portions of this land, officials say it will fetch lakhs of crores of rupees, providing a steady and long-term income stream for the Authority and the Government. This, they added, would enable MDA to swiftly recover its investment in the PRR.

Sources confirmed to Star of Mysore that CM Siddaramaiah was briefed on proposal during Greater Mysuru meeting held on Monday. The CM reportedly appreciated revenue-generating model and gave the green signal for MDA to proceed.

Officials added that following CM’s approval, the DPR consultants will be instructed to identify and earmark land not only for main carriageway and service roads but also for 100-ft buffer zones on both sides of PRR.