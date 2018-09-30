Provide e-toilet on Valmiki Road

Sir,

On behalf of the citizens, I request the MCC to provide an e-toilet opposite Aishwarya Driving School on Valmiki Road. There is no public toilet in the area and men come and urinate in the open space on CFTRI side opposite residence and apartments on Valmiki Road.

Even customers who come to the food shops located on the other side of Valmiki Road come and urinate on the CFTRI side.

I request MCC either to plant flowering plants in the open area on CFTRI side or construct a cycling track and footpath from Marigudi near Regional Commissioner’s residence to the Mosque near Hunsur Road – Valmiki Road junction. At present footpath is being constructed on Maharani’s College side. Hope MCC beautifies the CFTRI side of the Road also.

– K. Sanjay, Mysuru, 22.9.2018

