Sir,

On behalf of the citizens, I request the MCC to provide an e-toilet  opposite Aishwarya Driving School on Valmiki Road. There is no public toilet in the area and men come and urinate in the open space on CFTRI side opposite residence and apartments on Valmiki Road.

Even customers who come to the food shops located on the other side of Valmiki Road come and urinate on the CFTRI side.

I request MCC either to plant flowering plants in the open area on CFTRI side or construct a cycling track and footpath from Marigudi near Regional Commissioner’s residence to the Mosque near Hunsur Road – Valmiki Road junction. At present footpath is being constructed on Maharani’s College side. Hope MCC beautifies the CFTRI side of the Road also.

– K. Sanjay, Mysuru, 22.9.2018

September 30, 2018

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Provide e-toilet on Valmiki Road”

  1. Nagarika says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:03 am

    While I agree MCC should provide more public and e-toilets, how do we educate the common man or am admin not to use the toilets and not to urinate or defacate in public? Should we fine these people or cane them like in Singapore?

    Reply

