Providing degree is not enough, Universities should assist students to get a job: KSOU VC

November 27, 2019

Mysuru: “Providing degree is not enough, Universities should assist graduates in getting a job,” Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) VC Prof. S. Vidyashankar.

He was speaking at a press meet organised yesterday to brief about ‘Job Mela,’ which will be held at KSOU from Nov.30.

“The purpose of the Job Fair is to assist those who are deprived of opportunities especially women and members of rural community,” he added.

“District Employment Exchange, Model Career Centre, Mysuru, in association with KSOU Placement Cell, will be conducting the Job Mela at KSOU Convocation Hall on Nov.30, which will be inaugurated by MP Pratap Simha at 10.30 am. MLA L. Nagendra will be the chief guest. 

Former Advisor, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Advisor, UCH, University of Mysore, S.V Venkatesh and Radio Jockey Avinash Prasad of Big FM 92.7 will be present during the event,” he added.

He said that about 70 to 80 companies are participating in the event to fill up nearly 6,700 vacant posts and about 3,600 candidates have registered for the event.

