TB detection and treatment drive begins in Mysuru
News

TB detection and treatment drive begins in Mysuru

November 27, 2019

To cover six lakh people in the district

Mysuru: A ‘Tuberculosis (TB) Detection and Treatment Drive,’ organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and District TB Control Centre to be held in all taluks of the district, commenced on Monday and will go on till Dec.10.

Health Assistants will visit every house during the drive, create awareness among people on TB and collect sputum samples of suspected patients to be sent to diagnostic laboratories.

The drive focus will be on slums and places inhabited by workers of unorganised sector. 

About six lakh people would be covered during the drive utilising the services of 3,600 people in 1,800 teams, according to TB Control Centre sources.

TB detection and treatment is available free at all Government Hospitals. A monthly financial assistance of Rs.500 will be provided to TB patients to consume nutritious food, according to a press release from the Centre.

