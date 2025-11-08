Public entry to Chamundi Hill restricted from 1 pm to 5 pm tomorrow
News

November 8, 2025

Mahabhisheka to Nandi Statue atop Chamundi Hill postponed to Nov. 17 in view of VP’s visit to Hill temple

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Vice-President of India (VP) C.P. Radhakrishnan’s visit to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple on Nov.9, public entry to Chamundi Hill has been restricted from 1 pm to 5 pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the 20th Annual Mahabhisheka to Nandi Statue atop Chamundi Hill, which was scheduled to be held on Nov. 9 (Sunday), will now be held on Nov.17 (Monday) at 8.30 am under the aegis of Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust.

The Mahabhisheka has been postponed as public entry to Chamundi Hill has been restricted tomorrow, stated a press release from Trust Secretary N. Govinda.

 He said that Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Mysuru, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakaru, Sri Chidananda Swamiji of Hosamutt, Mysuru and Sri Somanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru Branch, will grace the occasion and take part in the sacred ceremony performed during the auspicious Karthika month. 

In all, 32 types of abhishekas will  be performed to the iconic Nandi Statue, he said adding that prasada will be distributed to 4,000 devotees. The Trust has also appealed the Forest Department to allow entry of devotees from Tavarekatte side on that day, he said. For details contact the Trust on Mob: 94484-03326 or 74111-18181.

