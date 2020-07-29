Public oppose construction of Arch on Hebbal-KRS Road Junction during COVID crisis

July 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading rapidly across the State, residents of Hebbal and surrounding areas have strongly opposed the works being taken up for the construction of an Arch at the Junction of Hebbal Main Road and KRS Road at Metagalli.

As the MCC has taken up the works, the authorities have restricted vehicular movement on this busy stretch. Although the residents are not opposing the construction of the Arch itself, their grouse is the timing of the works that has been taken up during the pandemic.

As the road has been blocked for vehicular movement due to the Arch construction, the vehicles have to take Loknayaknagar-Ring Road route or Lingayyanakere route to reach the KRS main road. Although the vehicle diversion is necessary when the works are taken up at any point of time, the works being executed during the Corona crisis has all the more inconvenienced the motorists and pedestrians alike.

The blocking of the Hebbal Main Road has hindered the movement of ambulances and other medical care vehicles reaching COVID Hospital, Jayadeva Hospital, Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital, PKTB Hospital and ESI Hospital, all located on the stretch of KRS road passing through Brindavan Extension and Metagalli. The ambulances will have to take alternative routes to reach the hospitals, which takes a lot of precious time.

The locals say that the motorists and pedestrians realise that the road has been blocked only after coming close to the Arch. Recently, some ambulance drivers, who unknowingly came on this road, had to take detours on potholes-dotted narrow roads. As these minor roads are congested, traffic jams are a common sight on these alternative roads, with vehicles entering from both the sides at the same time.

MCC Commissioner clarifies

Meanwhile, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that he will direct the officials to ensure that the movement of ambulances on this road is not hindered. He assured that measures will be taken for execution of Arch works in such a way so as to facilitate emergency movements.

The MCC is constructing the Hebbal Welcome Arch at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh. The completion of the Arch may take one-and-a-half month, according to MCC Zone-5 Junior Engineer M.S. Patil.

Pointing out that the construction works was taken up over four months ago but had to be abruptly stopped due to the outbreak of COVID-19, he maintained that any further delay may lead to technical problems. As such the works have resumed now, Patil said and added that the works on construction of pillars on either side of the Arch have been completed. The construction of beams will be over this week.

The Arch named ‘Hebbalada Hebbagilu’ is being built at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh and will have a 35 metre broad storm water drain and wide footpaths on both sides. The works have been taken up under the Centre’s Mahatma Gandhi Vikas Yojana.

The Project also includes development of 1.65 km stretch leading from KRS Road to Surya Bakery Circle, Patil said and added that the MCC will execute the works at the quickest time possible.