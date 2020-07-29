Mysuru District reports 220 new COVID positive cases, 8 deaths on July 28

July 29, 2020

Mandya sees 96 new cases, Kodagu two and Chamarajanagar reports 52 fresh cases

Mysore/Mysuru: With 220 fresh COVID positive cases being reported in Mysuru district, the total positive cases in the district reached 3,383 on Tuesday (July 28), according to the media bulletin received yesterday evening.

A total of 1,011 patients have been discharged so far including 115 patients yesterday. There are a total of 2,249 active cases in the district and eight COVID related deaths were reported yesterday bringing the total deaths to 123.

According to the State media bulletin last evening, the following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts.

Mandya

The district saw 96 new COVID cases yesterday bringing the total number of positives to 1,343. As many as 864 patients have been discharged so far including 56 patients.

There are 469 active cases and the district has reported a total of 10 COVID related deaths so far.

Kodagu

With COVID rules and regulations being strictly enforced by the district administration and the public following all norms to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, Kodagu district reported just two COVID positive cases yesterday bringing the total number of positives to 354. A total of 266 patients have been discharged so far including 13 patients yesterday. There are a total number of 82 active cases in the district and the district reported one COVID related death yesterday and the total deaths so far is six.

Chamarajanagar

Fifty-two new COVID positive cases were reported yesterday and the total positive cases in the district are 573. With 31 patients been discharged yesterday, a total of 319 patients have been discharged so far in the district. There are a total of 248 active cases in the district and six deaths have been reported so far.