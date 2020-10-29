Public works endanger public!

October 29, 2020

Electric pole falls on house in Mandi Mohalla

CESC AEE says other division’s work to fix it

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Ratan Singh Lane, Akbar Road cross in Mandi Mohalla are living in fear of being electrocuted as an electric pole fell on a house this morning.

CESC workers had dug up a trench to lay underground power cable three days ago. However, this morning, the pole fell on the house. Luckily, power supply was shut down as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a resident, speaking to SOM said that when he brought this to the notice of CESC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), who was supervising the works at the spot, the latter bluntly told the resident that it was not his job. And asked him to lodge a complaint.

The resident further said that even the drinking water pipeline has been damaged and the leaking water was dampening the soil which would soften the soil leading to more damage.

Also, there are a few more electric poles on the lane where the trench is being dug. If the CESC staff fail to take necessary precautions before executing the work, there are possibilities of the poles falling thus endangering the lives of residents.