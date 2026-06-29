Pulse Polio drive by Railway Hospital 
News

Pulse Polio drive by Railway Hospital 

June 29, 2026

Mysuru: The Divisional Railway Hospital, Mysuru, successfully conducted the National Pulse Polio Immunization Programme across Mysuru Division on June 28. 

The programme was inaugurated by Mudit Mittal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, at Platform No. 1 of Mysuru Railway Station. Pulse Polio booths were set up at Mysuru Railway Station, Divisional Railway Hospital, Rail Museum, Ashokapuram Health Unit, the Railway Underpass, and other Railway Health Units across the division. 

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) was administered free of cost to all children aged 0-5 years. A total of 1,497 children were vaccinated across Mysuru Division.  

SWR Mysuru Division expressed its gratitude to all officers, medical staff, employees, volunteers and beneficiaries for their support in helping sustain India’s Polio-Free status. 

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