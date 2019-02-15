Pulwama Attack: Mandya Soldier Martyred

Mortal remains of Mandya martyr to arrive today or tomorrow



Mandya: A soldier from Mandya is among the CRPF personnel who were killed at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed buses in a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway with a car carrying 350 kg of explosives yesterday.

The martyred soldier is 33-year-old H. Guru, son of Ponnaiah and Chikkolamma couple of Gudigere village near Bharathinagar in Maddur taluk of Mandya district. Guru, who had come to the village on holidays, had gone back to serve the nation last week. Guru had got married to a girl from Sasalapura village near Sathanur six months ago.

A pall of gloom descended on Gudigere when the news of Guru being killed was telecast on TV channels. His family members and friends were inconsolable and shocked. Posters of Guru were put up at various places and the villagers were seen paying their tributes to the portrait of the martyred soldier.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner N. Manjushree said that she visited Guru’s house and offered condolences to the family and added that the District Administration would help the family in every way. She further said that the mortal remains of the martyred soldier is expected to arrive today or tomorrow and added that the last rites would be performed at the village.

Meanwhile, Maddur Tahsildar Geetha visited the house of the deceased soldier and offered condolences. DC Manjushree, who inspected the cremation site along with Tahsildar Geetha, said that the martyred soldier would be laid to rest at the Government land in Gudigere Survey No. 54 and added that the mortal remains of Guru would be kept at Gudigere Colony for the public to pay their last respects.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraj visited Gudigere Colony where the mortal remains of Guru would be kept for public viewing and inspected the security arrangements. Darshan Puttannaiah, son of farmer leader late K.S. Puttannaiah too visited the house of the deceased soldier and offered his condolence.

Attack condemned

Several demonstrations were held today across Mysuru in protest against the brutal terror attack on a CRPF convoy yesterday. Members of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the city Law Courts Complex.

Bar Association pays tribute

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack, members of the Mysuru Bar Association paid tributes to the martyrs by observing a one-minute silence in the court premises before the commencement of the proceedings this morning.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) staged a demonstration in front of the DC office to register their protest. Similar protests were held at Agrahara.

