Modi Warns Pak: ‘Pakistan will have to pay very high price for Pulwama attack’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning warned that those responsible for the Pulwama terror attack in which 44 CRPF soldiers were killed would pay a “very heavy price” and had made a “big mistake”. In hard-hitting comments at an official event, PM Modi said security forces had been given complete freedom to act against terror and that the nation had full faith in their courage and valour.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Government had withdrawn the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status to Pakistan.

“I want to tell the terrorists and their backers…they have made a big mistake. You will have to pay a very heavy price…I assure everyone that the forces behind the attack…we will bring them to justice,” PM Modi said in Delhi after chairing a top level security meeting with senior ministers.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh left for Srinagar after attending a meeting on Cabinet Committee on Security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. Along with Singh, the meeting was attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

A 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency or NIA will reach Pulwama today to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot. Rajnath Singh will hold review meetings with senior security and police officials to make ground level assessment and review further actions.

