October 9, 2022

Puttaswamy (65), retired KSRTC Driver and a resident of Paduvarahalli, passed away following a heart attack in city yesterday night.

He leaves behind his wife, son Chandrashekar, a newspaper agent at Vontikoppal, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Gokulam Burial Grounds this afternoon, according to family sources.