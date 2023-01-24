January 24, 2023

R-Day rehearsal held at Bannimantap Grounds

Mysuru: With the Republic Day (R-Day) celebrations (Jan. 26) just two days away, the City Police held a full-scale rehearsal at Bannimantap Torch Light Parade Grounds here this morning, for the third straight day. Today was the last day of the three-day rehearsal which began on Sunday.

A total of 25 Platoons including three Police Band, wings of the City and District Police, including City Armed Reserve (CAR), District Armed Reserve (DAR), Karnataka State Reserve Police Constable (KSRP), Mounted Police, Traffic and Civil, Women Police, N.R, K.R, Devaraja sub-divisions, Traffic, Home Guards, Excise, Fire and Emergency Services etc., took part in the rehearsal.

Students of Police Public School, Amrita Vidyalaya, St. Thomas Educational Institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and other Schools, NCC Cadets (Army, Navy, Air Force), also participated in the rehearsal.

The rehearsal was guided by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and CAR DCP A. Maruthi. DCP Muthuraj who received the guard of honour instructed about the corrections to be made.

The Parade Commander was Mounted Police Dy.SP K.N. Suresh while the Assistant Parade Commander was Reserve Police Inspector S.D. Sasanur.

Meanwhile, students from various Schools and Colleges rehearsed cultural programmes which will be demonstrated on Republic Day.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar will unfurl the National Flag at Bannimantap Parade Grounds on the morning of Jan. 26 and address the participants.

Karnataka Armed Reserve Police (KARP) Mounted Police Company Commandant Shivaraju, ACPs, DCPs, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and others were present on the occasion.