Rabid dog keeps postal staff on tenterhooks

June 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A rabid dog kept the staff of Post Office in Jayalakshmipuram in the city waiting for two hours to resume their duty, with anxiety writ large on their faces yesterday. It was only after the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) personnel caught hold of the canine, that the postal staff heaved a sigh of relief and the lock of the Post Office was opened to resume work for the day.

A Postal staff who came to office to open the lock in the morning backed off in fear as a dog barking ferociously, with excessive saliva from its mouth, was sleeping on the stairs in front of the main door. The other staffers including the senior Officers who came later, were also forced to wait for the mongrel to vacate on its own. The customers, who were also caught off guard overseeing the staff standing in the road, also warned them against venturing near the dog.

As the wait proved futile, Postal Officer Ravishankar called MCC Office and appealed them to catch hold of the dog.  The MCC personnel who came, observed the behaviour of the dog for sometime, before confirming it to be a case of Rabies. They caught hold of the dog in a net, much to the relief of postal staff who were on tenterhooks till then.

