23-member NDRF team arrives in Kodagu from Vijayawada

June 8, 2023

Madikeri: To instil confidence among people of Kodagu that the Government is with them in case of a natural disaster this year and as a precautionary step even before the arrival of monsoon, a team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) arrived in Kodagu last evening.

The team, headed by Shanthilal Jhatia, was received by District Disaster Management Authority Officer R.M. Ananya Vasudev. The 23-member NDRF team from B/10NDRF Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh is camping at Police Bhavan near the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Along with NDRF, teams from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence teams are expected to reach Kodagu soon.

The Kodagu District Administration had requested the team to camp in Kodagu for at least three months as a precautionary measure. Their stay will be extended depending on the scale of the disaster. Officers told Star of Mysore that additional NDRF teams will be summoned to the district if need arises. Last year, a 38-member team had camped in the district.

Since 2017, the NDRF and SDRF teams have been doing enormous relief and rescue operations. Before the arrival of Central Forces, the District Police and the Fire Service Department had carried out rescue operations and they could do only small-scale rescue works as they are not well-equipped.

Not taking any chances, this year, the NDRF team has been stationed even before the onset of Southwest monsoon. The NDRF teams are equipped with flood rescue equipment for collapsed structures, search and rescue equipment and protective kits and gears.

Sources said that the teams will visit flood and landslide-prone areas including Makkandur, Hebbatageri, Madapura, Hattihole, Kaloor, Jodupala, Monnangeri, Mangaladevinagar, Thantipaala and other areas and will train people to save themselves and their livestock in case of a disaster.

The team is equipped with flood rescue equipment like boats, outboard motors, portable inflatable lights, generators, cutting tools, lifebuoys, life jackets, emergency medical response kits, stretchers, among other things.

The teams will engage in restoration and relief operations and will facilitate the movement of people from stranded locations. Fallen trees will be removed on roads and water bottles and food packets will be delivered to the affected people. They will also track India Meteorological Department’s weather forecast and acting accordingly.