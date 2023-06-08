CM holds meeting with officials for proper implementation of ‘Gruha Jyothi’ Scheme
CM holds meeting with officials for proper implementation of ‘Gruha Jyothi’ Scheme

June 8, 2023

Bengaluru: Even as confusion continues over the guidelines for the Government’s ‘Gruha Jyothi’ Scheme, one of the five pre-poll promises of the ruling Congress, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah held a meeting with top officials at Shakti Bhavan here this morning to finalise the best ways for effective implementation of the scheme, which guarantees 200 Units of free power to every household. The scheme is set to be implemented next month.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister K.J. George, State Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM’s Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Rajneesh Goel, Energy Department ACS Gaurav Gupta and other officials.

