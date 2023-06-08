CM Siddharamaiah’s maiden visit to Mysuru on June 10

June 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddharamaiah scheduled to make his first visit to his home district of Mysuru on June 10 (Saturday) after becoming the Chief Minister for the second time, the City and District Congress held a preparatory meeting at the Congress Office near the City Railway Station here this morning.

According to schedule, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will leave HAL Airport in Bengaluru by helicopter at 10 am and land directly at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk at about 10.30 am. Upon his arrival, the CM will be accorded a grand welcome by Mysuru City and District Congress along with a host of folk troupes.

Later, Siddharamaiah will travel by road to Biligere in Nanjangud taluk, which forms part of Varuna Constituency, which he represents. At Biligere, the CM will address a thanksgiving rally at 11.30 am, in which over 50,000 Congress workers and supporters are expected to take part. Thereafter, the CM will visit the Suttur Mutt in Suttur Srikshetra and seek the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at 2 pm.

The CM will fly back to Bengaluru from Suttur at 3 pm.

Siddharamaiah took oath as the CM at Bengaluru on May 20, 2023 after the Congress recorded a thumping victory in the May 10 Assembly polls.

Preparatory meeting

Addressing the meeting, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar recalled that Siddharamaiah had visited Mysuru days after he became the CM for the first time in 2013, when he landed at Mandakalli Airport. He was then accorded a warm reception near APMC on Nanjangud road, in which thousands of people had taken part.

Now he will be welcomed at Biligere in Nanjangud taluk where there is a sprawling ground which can accommodate more than 50,000 people, he said and called upon the party workers to attend the CM’s reception and the thanksgiving rally in large numbers.

He further said that the CM is learnt to have avoided making a visit to the city as he expects traffic jams and snarls on city roads on that day.

City Congress President R. Murthy, former Mayors Pushpalatha T.B. Chikkanna, T.B. Chikkanna and Modamani, former ZP President K. Marigowda leaders Latha Siddashetty, Basavaraj and others were present.