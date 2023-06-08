To make Chamundi Hill Plastic-free Zone: Abide by norms or cough up fine, EO warns traders

June 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Taluk Panchayat (TP) Executive Officer (EO) H.D. Girish has appealed to the traders, tourists and devotees of Chamundi Hill to cooperate in making the shrine ‘Plastic-free Zone.’ The traders have been given seven days window to incorporate the suggestions and if they are found violating the norms even after that, fine will be levied on them, besides cancelling their trade licence.

A preliminary meeting in view of the measures to be taken to keep Chamundi Hill plastic-free had been organised under the Chairmanship of Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat here yesterday.

EO Girish, who showed the photographs of plastic littered in the shrine, said that “It is our prime duty to maintain cleanliness in the hill which is also a popular tourist spot. The use of plastic at the hill has created an unhygienic atmosphere. The traders should coordinate in getting rid of plastic menace.”

The number of devotees visiting the hill swell during Ashada month. It also contributes to increase in use of plastic materials, which not only pollutes the environment, but also affects cleanliness. So, everybody should co-operate in controlling the use of plastic. Though there is a ban on single use of plastic across the country, still there are instances of using such plastic materials. Hence, only reusable cloth bags should be used, advised EO Girish.

Women’s organisations have come forward to prepare cloth bags, who will be supplying them on demand. The traders here instead of handing out the articles in plastic carry bags should pack them in cloth bags. The dustbins should be kept in front of every stall to give due priority to maintain cleanliness, he instructed.

Vice-President of Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat Nagamma and its members, Executive Officer of Chamundi Hill Temple Govindaraju, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Roopesh, Clean Mysuru Foundation’s Venkatesh, Shantharaj of Sneha Samsthe, Shylajesh of Parisara Balaga, Manjunath of Parisara Warriors Group and traders were present.