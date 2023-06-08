Former Minister’s MUV stolen in city

June 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) belonging to former Minister Kote M. Shivanna parked near his house on 80 feet road in Vijayanagar third stage in the city has been lifted recently.

The Toyota Innova Crysta (KA 09 ME 6996) vehicle of Shivanna, also the former Chairman of Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission, was stolen during 1 am of June 5, according to the information assessed through CCTV camera installed in the house.

In his complaint to Vijayanagar Police, Shivanna has stated that the vehicle lifter gained entry to the house through rear door and took the car key from the hall. Before driving away with the car, he has put the idol of Ganapathi and some documents kept in the vehicle in a cover and left it behind at the place where the vehicle was parked.

According to Shivanna, his driver had handed over the key to him at around 8 pm after parking the vehicle. Following day, the car was not seen. It was only after seeing the footages of CCTV camera, it came to light that the vehicle-lifter had jumped over the compound wall of the house before committing the theft.

Shivanna, who wrote a letter in this regard to Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, has explained: “I have lodged a complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station and also spoke to City Police Commissioner in this regard. Following this, the Commissioner had sent DCP, ACP and Police Inspector along with sniffer dog and forensic experts for inspection.”

He (Shivanna) has also stated, “It is a third such case of vehicle-lifting in the last 20 days in Vijayanagar third stage. It is an organised act and adequate investigation should be conducted into the act.”