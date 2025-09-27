Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel celebrates Gombe Habba

September 27, 2025

Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Mysuru, unveiled its festive tribute to Navaratri with Gombe Habba celebrations in the hotel lobby, inviting guests and visitors to experience the spiritual and cultural essence of South India.

The Kolu Padi, a tiered arrangement of divine figurines and mythological scenes, is a hallmark of Navaratri celebrations across Karnataka.

This year’s display features a stunning centrepiece of Goddess Lakshmi, surrounded by intricately curated dolls representing gods, goddesses and cultural icons. Each step of the Kolu reflects devotion, storytelling and the celebration of feminine divinity.

In a special highlight, the hotel also presents a miniature recreation of Mysuru’s iconic Dasara procession — complete with royal elephants, folk dancers and temple chariots — capturing the grandeur of Karnataka’s most celebrated festival in intimate detail. Additional themed tiers include Mysore Palace (a tribute to regal heritage and architectural splendour), Dasavatara (the ten divine incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Halli (a glimpse into Karnataka’s village life and rustic charm) and Ashta Lakshmi (the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, each blessing a facet of life).

“Our Golu is more than a display — it’s a cultural experience,” said C. Harikrishnan, Head of Business Development at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

The Kolu installation will be on display throughout Navaratri and Dasara, offering a unique opportunity for guests to engage with heritage, artistry and spiritual symbolism.