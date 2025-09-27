Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel celebrates Gombe Habba
News

Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel celebrates Gombe Habba

September 27, 2025

Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Mysuru, unveiled its festive tribute to Navaratri with Gombe Habba celebrations in the hotel lobby, inviting guests and visitors to experience the spiritual and cultural essence of South India.

The Kolu Padi, a tiered arrangement of divine figurines and mythological scenes, is a hallmark of Navaratri celebrations across Karnataka.

This year’s display features a stunning centrepiece of Goddess Lakshmi, surrounded by intricately curated dolls representing gods, goddesses and cultural icons. Each step of the Kolu reflects devotion, storytelling and the celebration of feminine divinity.

In a special highlight, the hotel also presents a miniature recreation of Mysuru’s iconic Dasara procession — complete with royal elephants, folk dancers and temple chariots — capturing the grandeur of Karnataka’s most celebrated festival in intimate detail. Additional themed tiers include Mysore Palace (a tribute to regal heritage and architectural splendour), Dasavatara (the ten divine incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Halli (a glimpse into Karnataka’s village life and rustic charm) and Ashta Lakshmi (the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, each blessing a facet of life).

“Our Golu is more than a display — it’s a cultural experience,” said C. Harikrishnan, Head of Business Development at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

The Kolu installation will be on display throughout Navaratri and Dasara, offering a unique opportunity for guests to engage with heritage, artistry and spiritual symbolism.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching