Rahul Agarwal takes charge as new DRM of South Western Railway, Mysuru

October 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Rahul Agarwal assumed office as the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, here on Oct. 27, 2020.

A 1992-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service Officer (IRTS), he holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He has obtained his second Master’s in Thermal Engineering, also from IIT, Roorkee.

Agarwal has a wide range of experience in all sectors of Railway Operations & Management, having worked as Executive Director, Traffic Transportation (Steel) Railway Board, New Delhi, and also as Chief Passenger Traffic Manager and Chief Commercial Manager, Freight Marketing, North Central Railway.

He has attended training courses in Singapore and Malaysia. He also participated in the Advanced Management Programme at the National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara. He is a recipient of the Railway Minister’s award in 2013 for his outstanding service.

Aparna Garg, who demitted office yesterday, will assume charge as the Principal Financial Advisor at the Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, according to a press release from Priya Shetty,

Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr. PRO.