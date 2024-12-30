Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam during mourning for Dr. Manmohan Singh: BJP
December 30, 2024

New Delhi: Amid a heated exchange over Manmohan Singh‘s memorial controversy, the BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of “flying to Vietnam for the New Year” while the nation mourns former PM’s death.

This follows BJP’s earlier accusation that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were absent during the collection and immersion of Singh’s ashes.

The Congress, however, clarified on Monday, stating that senior leaders refrained from attending to respect the family’s privacy. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya stoked the debate further, claiming, “While the country mourns Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year.”

Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising and exploiting Singh’s death, stating, “Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs.” He referred to Indira Gandhi’s involvement in the desecration of the Darbar Sahib. Amit Malviya’s post on X reads: “While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr. Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable.”

