Railway Institutes to train youths in industry skills

September 20, 2021

Central Workshop Mysuru and two others in Karnataka among 75 chosen to provide training

Mysore/Mysuru: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a programme under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

The scheme aims to empower youth by way of providing entry-level training in industry-relevant skills through Railway Training Institutes as part of 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Among the 75 training institutes, three are from Karnataka. They are: Central Workshop, Manandavadi Road, Mysuru South, Multi-Disciplinary Divisional Training Institute, Bengaluru and Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi

Over 50,000 youths will be trained over a period of three years. Initially, the training will be provided to 1,000 candidates in trades like electrician, welder, machinist and fitter and will comprise initial basic training of 100 hours. Training in other trades will be added by Zonal Railways and Production Units based on regional demands. Training shall be free and participants will be selected following a transparent mechanism on the basis of marks in matriculation. Candidates who are 10th pass and between 18 and 35 years old can apply. Participants, however, have no claim to seek employment in Railways on the basis of training.

The programme curriculum has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, the nodal unit for this scheme which will also standardise assessments and maintain a Centralised database of participants. A nodal website is being developed as the single source of information about programmes offered, notification inviting application, lists of selected candidates, results of selection, final assessment, study material and other details.

Currently, applicants may apply in response to advertisements issued locally. Trainees shall be required to undergo a standardised assessment and will be awarded a certificate in the allotted trade by the National Rail and Transportation Institute.

They will be provided toolkits relevant to their trade which would help these trainees utilise their learnings and enhance their capacity for self-employment as well as employability.

The scheme will upgrade the skills of self-employed and those who are working with contractors through re-skilling and up-skilling and contributing towards the Skill India Mission.