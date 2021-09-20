Kickboxing Championship-2021: Sarada Vilas student bags Gold Medal at Nationals

September 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: H.S. Yashwanth Gowda, a student of Sarada Vilas College, Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru, has bagged Gold Medal in the Creative Form (Senior Category) event of WAKO Indian National Senior and Masters Kickboxing Championship-2021 held at Sports Complex in Dayanad Bandodkar Krida Sankool, Peddem, Mapusa, Goa, from Aug. 26 to 28. He also got selected for 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, to be held at Bangkok – Chonburi-2021 from Mar. 10 to 20, 2022.

Medal winner Yashwanth Gowda seen with Dr. M. Devika, Principal, Sarada Vilas College and G. Shivakumar, Physical Education Director.

Trained by Chamarajanagar Kickboxing Association, Yashwanth was recently felicitated by the College Management and the Principal with a cash prize for his excellent performance.