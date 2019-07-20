Railway Lines and Highways through Kodagu
Sir,

The two news items in SOM dated July 18 pertaining to the above subject  truly highlight the fact that any ecological damages caused to the greenery of Kodagu (in the name of development, tourism or otherwise) is likely to have disastrous and irreversible impact not only in Kodagu, but more so in the areas that depend on Cauvery for agriculture and drinking water purposes.

It is futile to talk of “Water Conservation” while one is knowingly (or unknowingly) damaging/depleting the main source itself.

We, the citizens of Mysuru, are heavily dependent on water from KRS (which in turn fills up only if it rains sufficiently in Kodagu — this year has been weak monsoon). We also should realise the importance of saving the ecology of Kodagu.

Also, it is a simple known fact that trees help greatly in allowing rain water to be gradually absorbed by the soil.

This in turn aids in releasing subsoil water to the springs and rivulets (which feed the rivers through the dry summer months). Hence, it is absolutely essential for all of us, including citizens of Mysuru, to understand and support the Conservation of Ecology of Kodagu.

– D.R. Shivram on e-mail, Mysuru, 18.7.2019

July 20, 2019

  1. K.T.Sugathapalan says:
    July 21, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Sir, if I am not mistaken, not all of Cauvery water flows from Talacauvery, it also flows from tributaries like Harangi, Hemavati, Kabini, Bhavani, Lakshmana Tirtha, Noyyal and Arkavati. Disturbing the ecology of Talacauvery region may or may not affect the river Cauvery. This is worth inclusion in the study on ecology vs development in Kodagu. Thanks.

