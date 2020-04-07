Railways convert 2,500 coaches into Isolation Wards
COVID-19, News

April 7, 2020

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has converted 2,500 coaches into Isolation Wards to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Railways, which has set a target of converting 5,000 coaches into Isolation Wards, has converted 2,500 coaches into Isolation Wards in the first phase, officials said.

With the conversion of around 2,500 coaches, 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for use, the Railways said in a statement.

“Once the prototype was approved, conversion action was started quickly by Zonal Railways. On an average 375 coaches are being converted by Indian Railways in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country,” it is said.

