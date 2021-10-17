Rain piles up miseries on Madhuvana residents

October 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Friday evening rains that lashed city minutes after the Dasara Jumboo Savari concluded, has brought untold miseries on the residents of Madhuvana colony along M.G. Road here.

The heavy rains has shattered the lives of many residents of the colony as sewage-mixed rain water entered the houses within minutes after it started raining, washing away several household articles including food grains and also destroying some other articles besides depositing silt.

The colony has reported damage to two parked cars and a scooter, while the compound wall of a few houses have collapsed.

Subbamma, a resident of the colony said that she had not seen such gushing of water into houses in the past 20 years of her stay in the colony. The collapse of the huge compound wall of a private building, which acted like a retention wall for the colony had led to the gushing of water, she said adding that the blocked storm water drain along the colony road only compounded the problem.

Picture shows the collapsed wall of a private building.

Suvarna, another resident of the colony said that rain water flowed for nearly 4 ft on the road and the force of the flow was such that the residents could hardly do anything in such a short time for preventing water gushing into houses. The walls of a couple of houses in the colony have collapsed due to the force of water and other residents are living under the constant fear of a few more wall collapse, she pointed out.

A few other residents of the colony said that vehicles parked inside and outside the houses, cots, refrigerators, furniture, clothes, food grains etc., have all got destroyed due to the rain water and it took hours for them to clear their homes of rain water.

Meanwhile, on coming to know of the havoc caused by rains, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and Corporator B.V. Manjunath visited the colony on Saturday.

Later, Lakshmikantha Reddy told SOM that the colony is in a low lying area along M.G. Road and this had resulted in rain water gushing into houses. Maintaining that the MCC staff helped the residents in clearing water, he said that necessary measures will be taken for ensuring smooth flow of rain water in drains.