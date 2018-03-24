Rain water harvesting by SWR Mysuru Division
Mysuru: As part of its green initiatives, the South Western Railway (SWR) has developed and commissioned rain water harvesting system at 17 locations over Mysuru Division.

A total area of 8,843 sqm is allocated for rain water harvesting duly utilising 22 units developed in different areas like Railway Staff Quarters, Divisional Office, Railway Hospital and Railway Station Building resulting in reducing water bills and developing green and healthy gardens.

Water Recycling Plant

SWR Mysuru Division has also launched a water recycling plant with a capacity of 4 lakh litre at a cost of Rs.1.3 crore. The water from recycling plant is utilised for washing and cleaning of rakes in pit line and for cleaning of Platform and  tracks in Mysuru Railway Station duly  promoting the green environment and water conservation, according to press release from Dr. S.G.Yathish, PRO and Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager.

