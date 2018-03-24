Pramoda Devi inaugurates Techno-Cultural Fest “GEETHAYAANA-2018”

Mysuru: The three-day Annual Techno-Cultural Fest “GEETHAYAANA-2018” was inaugurated by chief guest Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and guest of honour Padma Vibhushan Dr. V. K. Aatre, former Advisor to Defence Minister at Sri M. Govindarao Memorial Hall, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW) Campus on KRS Road in city on Mar. 22.

In her inaugural speech, Pramoda Devi recalled her college days and advised the students to balance both academics and extracurricular activities.

Dr. Aatre shared his perspectives of science and technology towards the development of the country. Speaking on the importance of engineering through building products for humanity, he mentioned about the challenges that would arise in the next 2-3 decades and the opportunities to come along with them.

On the occasion prizes, were distributed to academic achievers of 2016-17 VTU exams. The cultural fest began with Flash Mob, Kamsale Kunitha, Nandi Kunitha and Veeragase Kunitha.

The fest includes technical events such as Technical Quiz, Technical Collage, Circuit Debugging and Poster Presentation. The cultural events include Anthyakshari, Singing, Dumb Charades, Debate (English) and the grand finale Miss Geethayaana-2018 and Fashion Show.

B.V. Srinivasa Gupta, Vice President, GSSS, presided. Vanaja B Pandit, Hon. Secretary, M.A. Ashok Shenoy, Member, R. K. Bharath, CEO, B.K. Nataraj, Member, Prof. M. A. Chandrashekar, Academic Governing Council Member, Anupama B, Pandit, AAO, Dr. M. Shivakumar, Principal, Chief Coordinators Dr. S. Bellappa, Head, Department of Chemistry, Dr. H.L. Pushpalatha, Head, Department of Physics, Staff and Students were present on the occasion.