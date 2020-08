August 31, 2020

Rajashekar Murthy (67), a resident of Kesare, passed away this morning in city.

He had served as a lorry driver at CESC, Nanjangud Division.

He leaves behind his wife Latha, three daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed this noon at Veeranagere burial grounds.