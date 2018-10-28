Rally against child trafficking

Mysuru: A rally to create awareness among people against child trafficking, child labour and other children centric issues was held recently in city.

The rally was organised jointly by Don Bosco Makkalalaya, N.R. Mohalla and Bengaluru based Oasis India Organisation.

Hundreds of school students took part in the rally carrying the placards and spreading the message to strive hard to stop child labour, to stop child trafficking, child begging, sex trafficking and other issues. The placards also upheld children rights and ensure decent education for children.

The rally which began from Good Shepherd School near Ambedkar Circle passed through Shivaji Road and culminated at St. Ann’s High School, N.R. Mohalla. About 300 students participated in the rally.

Skit performed

The organisers had also performed a skit at Maruthi Circle and in two other different locations in the city to sensitise the people on the ill-effects of child labour besides to stop harassment on children.

Executive Director of Don Bosco Makkalalaya Fr. Francis John, Social Activist Lord Mary, Francis Xavier, Teacher Daisy and others were present during the rally.