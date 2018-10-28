Mandya Lok Sabha By-poll: Gun licensees in K.R. Nagar taluk asked to deposit arms at Police Station

Mysuru: In the wake of Mandya Lok Sabha By-poll scheduled for Nov.3, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Magistrate, has asked all gun license holders in K.R. Nagar taluk of the district, coming under Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, to deposit their arms at their respective Police Stations, in order to maintain law and order and to ensure free and fair polls, according to a release.

The deposited arms will be kept in the Police Stations till the election process is completely over.