Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jayanti tomorrow

Mysuru: As part of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jayanti, Sri Ramakrishna Balaga, Mysuru, will take out Rathotsava of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sri Sharada Devi and Swami Vivekananda in city on Feb.18.

Former MLC D. Madegowda said that a portrait of Sri Sharada Devi will be taken out from Sharadadevinagar Circle while a decorated Ratha (chariot) carrying a portrait of Swami Vivekananda will be taken out from Swami Vivekananda Circle at 4 pm on Feb.18. The two chariots, after passing through select streets, will converge on Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle at Ramakrishnanagar, where the celebrations along with Ramakrishna Ratha will take place at 6 pm.

The stage programme will take place at Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle, in which the city’s Ramakrishna Ashrama’s Swami Atmajnanandaji, District Minister G.T. Devegowda and local Corporators will take part, he said. During the stage programme, the MUDA will be appealed to install a statue of Sri Sharada Devi at Sharadadevinagar, he added. Madegowda further said that, as part of the Rathotsava, a devotional songs competition will be held in the afternoon of Feb.18. For details, contact Mob: 94492-73520.

