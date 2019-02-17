Rotary Sainik Desh Rathna Award presented to Major D.P. Singh

Mysuru: Rotary Sainik Desh Rathna Award presentation programme was held at Rotary Mysore Midtown weekly meeting in city recently. However, the awardee Major D.P. Singh, a Kargil war hero and India’s first blade runner, could not make it to the event due to unexpected health issues. But the programme went on as arrangements were made to make his video address.

It was July 8, 1999 and India was taking on Pakistan in Kargil War. Major D.P. Singh fought bravely, but was severely injured by a mortar fired from other side of the border. He was declared dead at the Army hospital, but another doctor saved him. Singh’s legs were amputated in order to keep him alive.

Singh did not let his disability affect him and was determined to give a new purpose to his life, which he did. After being fitted with his “blade” he took up the challenge that life had thrown his way, and slowly got into shape, and went on to become India’s first Blade Runner.

At the award ceremony, Brigadier (Retd.) Vinod Adappa, Sena Medallist was the chief guest. A short video of Major D.P. Singh was presented where he apologised for not being able to make it to the ceremony. Later on accepting the award he addressed the gathering through another video where he dwelt upon his adversities turning them into opportunities and how he bounced back to life. He lauded the help and encouragement given to him by the Indian Army during his service and even after his retirement. He thanked Shri Sainik family and Rotary Midtown for conferring him the Award.

In his address, Brig. Vinod Adappa recollected the sacrifices of soldiers and their families while guarding the country. A minute’s silence was observed for the martyred soldiers of CRPF in the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Rtn. Bhaskar Sainik and his family instituted this award and this is the third edition of the same. Rotary Mysore Midtown President Rtn. Dr. K.A. Prahlad and Secretary Rtn. Gopalakrishna were present. Rtn. Rakesh Babu compered. Rtn. Harish proposed a vote of thanks.

