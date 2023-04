Ramanavami concerts at Jayanagar Sri Rama Mandira

April 21, 2023

Vidu. Mahathi Raghuram presenting a Karnatak Classical Music concert at Sri Ramotsava Cultural programmes organised by Sri Sharada Pratishtana Trust, Mysuru, at Sri Rama Mandira in Jayanagar 16th Cross, Mysuru, as part of Ramanavami celebrations. She is accompanied by Vidu. Shruthi on violin, Vid. S. Kumaraswamy on mridanga and Vid. V.S. Ramesh on morching.

Prerana presenting a Vocal concert at Sri Ramotsava Cultural programmes organised by Sri Sharada Pratishtana Trust, Mysuru, at Sri Rama Mandira in Jayanagar 16th Cross, Mysuru, as part of Ramanavami celebrations. She is accompanied by Vid. Chethan on violin and Vid. Ajay on mridanga.