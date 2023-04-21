Control mosquito menace in Dattagalli 3rd Stage
April 21, 2023

Sir,

Residents of Dattagalli 3rd Stage (Ward No. 46) are facing mosquito menace in their locality. It has become very difficult to stay outdoors after dusk and go for evening walks due to the swarm of mosquitoes that surrounds people.

The main problem seems to be the open storm water drain running near the locality (see pic.). Due to dense growth of vegetation, the water has stagnated and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. This can lead to a resurgence of various diseases like Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya.

As a concerned citizen and doctor, I am appealing to the authorities to take timely action so that these diseases don’t make a comeback.

– Dr. K.G. Arun, Mysuru, 11.4.2023

